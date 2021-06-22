Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.27.

SHOO opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 179.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.33. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $44.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 4.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

