Steve Hoffman Sells 41,250 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $54,862.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,033,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,965,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $64,762.50.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $56,925.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $49,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $131,095.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $63,042.50.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $74,732.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $218.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the period. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

