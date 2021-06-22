Stephens Initiates Coverage on Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Investment analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.50. 60,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,119. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.38. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden National will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter worth $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.