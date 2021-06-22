Stephens Begins Coverage on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Stock analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of AFRM traded down $4.38 on Monday, hitting $63.80. 4,373,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $578,486,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $362,507,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $175,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $171,983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $131,557,000. 29.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

