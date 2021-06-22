StaysBASE (SBS) Hits Market Cap of $48,134.69

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, StaysBASE has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. StaysBASE has a market capitalization of $48,134.69 and $204.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaysBASE coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00046142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00111854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00155234 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,654.19 or 1.00072452 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003314 BTC.

About StaysBASE

StaysBASE’s total supply is 4,775,366 coins and its circulating supply is 3,351,877 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

Buying and Selling StaysBASE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaysBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaysBASE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaysBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

