StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in StarTek were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of StarTek by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 76,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of StarTek by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in StarTek during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Get StarTek alerts:

NYSE SRT opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28. StarTek, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $287.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StarTek, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, CEO Aparup Sengupta acquired 10,000 shares of StarTek stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StarTek Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT).

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.