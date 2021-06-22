Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 686,947 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 45,789 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 4.5% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $75,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.64. 97,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,081,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.29. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

