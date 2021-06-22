Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $110.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.29. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

