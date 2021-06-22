Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,276,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $254,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 942.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 307,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,467,000 after acquiring an additional 278,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $198.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.99. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

