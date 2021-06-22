SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SSE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SSEZY stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SSE has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.62.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

