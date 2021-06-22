SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded SSE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded SSE from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $21.06 on Monday. SSE has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $22.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.62.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

