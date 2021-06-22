SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $78.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.71.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $53.45 and a one year high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.29. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

