Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.09

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and traded as high as $27.64. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 23,598 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.20 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently 240.54%.

In other news, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $287,075.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,325.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sprague Resources Holdings Llc sold 16,058,484 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $264,964,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,153,007 shares of company stock worth $530,846,464.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprague Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.