Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt Sells 7,561 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Merritt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Splunk alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $1,123,626.72.

SPLK stock opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after buying an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $751,361,000 after acquiring an additional 98,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $514,722,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.40.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.