Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to post $2.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $1.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $15.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $17.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.77 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $32.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.53. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.