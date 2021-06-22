Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Has $10.65 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 875.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 728,026 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 5.3% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $714,522,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 9,183.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144,071 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,781,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in General Electric by 359.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,617,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,938,492. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

