Spectrecoin Hits Market Cap of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00051163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001293 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00033569 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00191544 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00032104 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006785 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

