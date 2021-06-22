SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 229.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 69,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 552.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 53,699 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHE opened at $127.14 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $84.85 and a 12 month high of $130.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.06.

