Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,529 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 3.2% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $445,602,000 after buying an additional 148,731 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after buying an additional 743,197 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.75. 171,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,036,196. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.33. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

