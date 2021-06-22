Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

