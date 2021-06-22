Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Neutral”

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

SKHHY traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 64,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,691. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.