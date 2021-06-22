Solstein Capital LLC Takes Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at $26,379,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth about $7,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth about $6,141,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CTRN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,657. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.39. The stock has a market cap of $757.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,079 shares of company stock worth $1,915,985 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

