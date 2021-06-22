Solstein Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 1.9% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 339.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 28,977 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 286,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 122,030 shares during the period.

Shares of SH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 66,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,216,710. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.87. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $23.09.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

