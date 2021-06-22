Solstein Capital LLC Has $992,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,241,000 after buying an additional 26,122 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 902,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,843,000 after buying an additional 105,041 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWC traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. 81,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,771. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

