Solstein Capital LLC Has $736,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.98. 58,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,538,880. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.87. The firm has a market cap of $455.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.