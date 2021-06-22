Solstein Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Veritiv worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Veritiv by 396.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 235,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veritiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,360,000 after acquiring an additional 184,713 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Veritiv by 321.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 144,253 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth $2,607,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth $2,050,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veritiv stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.29. 870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,816. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

