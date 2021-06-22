Solstein Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,265 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,265 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.71. The stock had a trading volume of 45,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.