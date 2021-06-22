SmartKey Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.52 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One SmartKey coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartKey has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. SmartKey has a total market cap of $27.98 million and $1.52 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartKey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00020330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.72 or 0.00671915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00079288 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00038367 BTC.

About SmartKey

SmartKey (SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.