SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives C$30.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.36.

SRU.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

SRU.UN traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 151,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,877. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 59.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$19.49 and a one year high of C$30.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.02.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

