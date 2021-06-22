Skba Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.4% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.9% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 25,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,980,418. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.