Skba Capital Management LLC Invests $233,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.03. 40,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,522. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $167.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $130.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.