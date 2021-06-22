Skba Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 72,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.