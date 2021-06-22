Skba Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,280 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for about 2.1% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $13,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 8,640.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 346,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.35. 5,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

