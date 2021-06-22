Six Flags Entertainment Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $44.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.51.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51,771 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

