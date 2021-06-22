Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 98.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,086 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $18,961,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.