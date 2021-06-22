Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 24,795 Shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) by 294.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,795 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $709,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 154,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIE opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.