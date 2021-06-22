Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Trading Up 0.6%

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €141.75 ($166.76) and last traded at €141.75 ($166.76). Approximately 76,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €140.90 ($165.76).

Several analysts have issued reports on WAF shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €141.94.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

