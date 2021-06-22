Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.00

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €50.00 ($58.82) and last traded at €49.81 ($58.60), with a volume of 413010 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.44 ($58.16).

Several research firms have weighed in on SHL. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.57 ($60.67).

The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

