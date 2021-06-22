ShowHand Price Hits $0.0000 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $82,857.71 and $8.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00053553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.14 or 0.00633430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00077093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,364.38 or 0.07265107 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.