ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 206 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 5.1% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 1,079,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,534,000 after buying an additional 63,730 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,290,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,642,000 after purchasing an additional 286,109 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 54,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $156.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.92 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

