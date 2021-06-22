ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,627,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:CEMB opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

