ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,303. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

