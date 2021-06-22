ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,725,000 after buying an additional 324,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,538,000 after buying an additional 408,472 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after buying an additional 183,108 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,327,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,290,000 after buying an additional 83,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 643,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after buying an additional 174,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.