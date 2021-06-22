ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $212,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 720 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Shares of FB opened at $334.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $948.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.13. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,181,917 shares of company stock valued at $689,648,820. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

