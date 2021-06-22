ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after purchasing an additional 458,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,178,000 after buying an additional 300,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,390,000 after buying an additional 229,915 shares in the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

