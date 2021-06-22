Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Touchstone Exploration from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of LON:TXP opened at GBX 83.06 ($1.09) on Tuesday. Touchstone Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.93 million and a PE ratio of -75.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.81.

In other news, insider John D. Wright sold 62,500 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20), for a total transaction of £57,500 ($75,124.12).

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

