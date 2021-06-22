Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after buying an additional 143,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,643,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after buying an additional 72,742 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,480.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,204.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 116.01, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,552.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

