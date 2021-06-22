Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,840,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,613,000 after buying an additional 537,835 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $102,833.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 1.74. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHAK. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

