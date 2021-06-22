Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 524.67 ($6.85).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

SHB stock opened at GBX 612.50 ($8.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 12.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 622.22. The company has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.74. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

