Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives $5.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRTS shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.47. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

